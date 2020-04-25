Camden officials provide struggling families with free produce amid COVID-19

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Freeholder Board partnered with Farmers Against Hunger, Cooper's Ferry Partnership, and the City of Camden to provide free produce to families struggling to pay for basic needs at a pop-up market Saturday in Camden, New Jersey.The pop-up market was held at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the BB&T Pavilion at South Front Street and Harbour Boulevard.Those in attendance received 20 lbs of mixed produce and milk which was also available."This is a blessing from God and we're thankful of all the people here you know providing a service for us today," said Camden resident Charles Harris.Kris Kolluri, CEO of Cooper's Ferry said, "The need is always there in Camden, even more so now. On an average day in good times, the South Jersey food bank gives 40% of their stuff to Camden. So, today that number is going to be a lot higher."In total, 10,000 pounds of food was given away in total. In Philadelphia, volunteers at another food donation site were also hard at work.Share Food Program delivered 750 boxes of food to needy residents, as volunteers drove through the community delivering door to door.That effort was of Share's senior food delivery program, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).Share Food Program packages and delivers food to local seniors ages 60 and up who are 130% below the poverty level. As well as sick and disabled residents who struggle with food insecurity.According to CSFP, one 30-pound box contains enough supplemental food to last a month for participating seniors.Executive Director George MaTysik says today with so many senior centers forced to close, they are more vulnerable than before."They're not able to get food at the grocery store the way that they always could," said Madysik. "They need to make sure they're maintaining their social distancing the way they always could."