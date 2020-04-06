Coronavirus

Road closures begin near Center City quarantine site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Road closures begin on Monday near the coronavirus quarantine site in Center City Philadelphia.

Traffic will be closed to vehicles between 13th and Juniper streets until further notice.

Officials say a quarantine site is being set up at The Holiday Inn Express on the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

Parking will also be restricted on Walnut Street. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic on the south side of Walnut will remain open.

SEPTA has rerouted five bus routes that operate on Walnut. Riders can check www.septa.org for details.
