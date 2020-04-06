PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Road closures begin on Monday near the coronavirus quarantine site in Center City Philadelphia.
Traffic will be closed to vehicles between 13th and Juniper streets until further notice.
Officials say a quarantine site is being set up at The Holiday Inn Express on the 1300 block of Walnut Street.
Parking will also be restricted on Walnut Street. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic on the south side of Walnut will remain open.
SEPTA has rerouted five bus routes that operate on Walnut. Riders can check www.septa.org for details.
Road closures begin near Center City quarantine site
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More