Kalaya Thai Kitchen is one of the 5 best new restaurants in the country

The James Beard Foundation announced the 2020 finalists on May 4 and Kalaya Thai Kitchen was among five restaurants nationwide that made the cut for best new restaurant.The awards gala is scheduled for September in Chicago.In the meantime, Chef/Owner"Nok" Chutatip Suntaranon is keeping busy in the kitchen. She's managed to retain 80 percent of her staff though the coronavirus crisis.The staff is busy preparing food for takeout and delivery, making free family meals for furloughed restaurant workers across the city and donating meals to hospital workers on the frontline.Order online or call 215.385.3777764 S. 9th Street (9th & Catharine), Philadelphia, PA 19147