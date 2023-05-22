On The Red Carpet celebrates 'The Little Mermaid' with special episode

On The Red Carpet celebrates all things 'The Little Mermaid' with a special episode.

New interviews with Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy and all the stars of the new Disney live-action movie

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet is making you part of the world of "The Little Mermaid."

The new live-action Disney movie has been the talk of the town. Now, On The Red Carpet is talking to all the stars, from Melissa McCarthy to Javier Bardem to Jonah Hauer-King to Ariel herself, Halle Bailey.

"This moment means everything to me. I'm so, so happy to be here. I feel so inspired and grateful and honored," Bailey said.

From the moody sets to the music that makes movie moments to the magic that goes into creating this world, On The Red Carpet covers it all.

Watch the entire episode in the video above. And see "The Little Mermaid" in theaters Friday.