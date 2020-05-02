Business

Pennsylvania parks, marinas and golf courses reopen amid COVID-19

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- McGuire was not alone as other families lined up along the Delaware River Friday.

Michael Bocchicchio of Northeast Philadelphia said, "A little squirrelly in the house had to get out."

Despite a few raindrops around the afternoon, no one seemed to mind. "A little rain never hurt you," said McGuire.

At the Bensalem Township Country Club, assistant pro Matt Foust says they're already booked out all weekend.
"Within two hours we were booked today, Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 a.m. all the way through 4:00 p.m.," said Foust.

As for the golfers, they were more than ready to play and were even honest when asked "How do you think you'll play?" Dave Christoff of Bensalem said, "Terrible as usual."

At the Neshaminy State Marina some jet skiers headed out just before dark. They say after weeks and weeks of quarantine and an evening like Friday, it was time to get out in the water.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbensalem townshippennsylvaniabusinesscoronavirusgolf
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Philly mayor's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
Golf courses, parks in New Jersey set to reopen
27-year-old woman shot twice in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
Philly police change modified arrest policy for non-violent offenders
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Daily NJ deaths surpass NY for a second day
Show More
Building it Better Together: Reinventing yourself
Philly Principal Helps Students While Battling COVID-19
Pa. golf courses reopen, PennDOT resumes road construction
Philly merchants alarmed by mobs of people shoplifting
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
More TOP STORIES News