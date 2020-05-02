Pennsylvania parks, marinas and golf courses reopen amid COVID-19

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- McGuire was not alone as other families lined up along the Delaware River Friday.Michael Bocchicchio of Northeast Philadelphia said, "A little squirrelly in the house had to get out."Despite a few raindrops around the afternoon, no one seemed to mind. "A little rain never hurt you," said McGuire.At the Bensalem Township Country Club, assistant pro Matt Foust says they're already booked out all weekend."Within two hours we were booked today, Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 a.m. all the way through 4:00 p.m.," said Foust.As for the golfers, they were more than ready to play and were even honest when asked "How do you think you'll play?" Dave Christoff of Bensalem said, "Terrible as usual."At the Neshaminy State Marina some jet skiers headed out just before dark. They say after weeks and weeks of quarantine and an evening like Friday, it was time to get out in the water.