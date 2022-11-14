Philadelphia Orchestra plays 'Home Alone' for Thanksgiving weekend concert at Verizon Hall

The Philadelphia Orchestra will play John Williams' famous score from "Home Alone" in concert while audiences watch the movie on the big screen.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Thanksgiving weekend, the Philadelphia Orchestra will play the score from the holiday classic, "Home Alone" while audiences listen and watch the movie on the big screen.

The score, composed by the legendary John Williams, drives the beloved story of a young Kevin McCallister accidentally left home alone at Christmas to defend his house from burglars.

Conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos will lead the orchestra and the choirs and the College of New Jersey will sing along.

You'll also be able to hear details of the music that can go unnoticed when just watching the film.

"When you sit at home and watch these movies, the musical soundtrack is mixed behind the dialogue and sound effects, so there are little nuances that you miss," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

'Home Alone' is part of a film series with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

In December they will play along to "The Muppet Christmas Carol" and in March, "Black Panther".

"You may love to watch these films with your close family and friends, but to experience it with the Philadelphia Orchestra and thousands of people laughing and cheering in the concert hall is a really special experience," says Rothman.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will play "Home Alone" from Nov. 25-27 in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

