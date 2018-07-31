"The Reset" - A Special Travel Mug Podcast with Matt O'Donnell

More American workers are required to "reset" their careers than ever before. Fewer people go to work out of school and expect to retire from the same company they started with. "The Reset" is about what to do if this happens to you. Former Philadelphia mayoral candidate Sam Katz and former Delaware news anchor Nancy Karibjanian recall how they "reset" their professional careers with loads of great advice like: "New chapters are usually unexpected but unexpectedly rewarding," and "Give laser-like attention to what you are going to do next. It's not to be feared, it's to be embraced."

This special podcast will help inspire you to get back on your feet.

