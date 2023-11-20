The Town canned cocktail is the creation of two women looking to shake things up in the canned cocktail world.

Cocktail in a can is the taste of The Town, in Trenton and beyond

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Canned cocktails are the taste of the town right now.

Trenton natives Bianca Rosa and Ashley Graham-Griffin take that to heart with their entry into the market.

The Town canned cocktail is a reference to their hometown, where they got the idea to craft a canned beverage.

Flavors such as Pineapple Orange Cranberry are gluten-free, and made with fresh fruit, seltzer, premium vodka, and monk fruit, in place of processed sugar -- that's it.

The co-owners travel near and far to feature The Town at events, with plans in the works for retail sales.

The Town Cocktail | Instagram

609-433-5597; 609-508-2992