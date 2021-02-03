concert

Concert Announcement: The Weeknd performing in Philadelphia in April 2022

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a while since there has been a concert in Philadelphia.

But save your tears! One has been announced (for more than a year away.)

Mark your calendars for April 3, 2022. That's when The Weeknd heads to the Wells Fargo Center.

SEE ALSO: Justin Bieber bringing World Tour to Philly in July 2021

This means the blinding lights of the arena's stage will be back on again soon.

The multi-platinum singer's After Hours World Tour will kick off January 14 in Vancouver and wrap up on November 16, 2022 in London.

There were a handful of rescheduled tour dates shifting from 2021 to 2022.

Tickets for The Weeknd's Philly performance go on sale Monday, Feb. 8 at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

The Weeknd will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday.

The Weeknd's concert is slated to not be the first at the Wells Fargo Center since the pandemic began. Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform at the home of the Flyers and 76ers in July.
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV.
