disney

You could win a vacation to the Walt Disney World 50th Celebration from 6abc!


YOU COULD WIN A VACATION TO THE WALT DISNEY WORLD 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION FROM 6abc!

Here's your chance to join The World's Most Magical Celebration on a 4-day/3-night Walt Disney World® vacation from 6abc! Imagine strapping in and blasting your way through the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a massive first-of-its-kind family thrill coaster at EPCOT® (opening May 27, 2022)! And seeing the very heart of all four of our Theme Parks shine as Beacons of Magic* and come to life with their own unique EARidescent glow.
Ready for the EARidescent experience of a lifetime? Enter for your chance to win it from 6abc!


*Beacons of Magic available nightly at select Theme Parks. See DisneyWorld.com/50 for details.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingentertainmentdisney6abc contests and sweepstakesdisney world
DISNEY
New 'Doctor Strange' movie conjures big box office opening
NJ native Mykal-Michelle Harris is a rising star
South Jersey veteran's Star Wars hobby is out of this world
What to watch to celebrate Star Wars Day
TOP STORIES
School district confirms 2 brothers die from shooting; mom in custody
Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized during graduation weekend
ESPN: Joel Embiid snubbed for MVP; honor goes to Denver's Nikola Jokic
Eagles to play home opener on 'Monday Night Football' on 6abc
Adopted puppy stolen from PSPCA returned, thieves still on the loose
Northeast Philadelphia double shooting under investigation
Police investigate 2 shootings near Philly restaurants
Show More
Gas prices hit all-time highs across Philadelphia area
Arson/K9 Unit investigating 3-alarm South Jersey apartment fire
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Move your car? Enforcement begins for Philly's street sweeping program
Weapon scans start today for Philly middle-schoolers
More TOP STORIES News