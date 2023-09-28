Art therapy program paints a picture of hope for patients in rehabilitation

At Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, patients are becoming artists as a form of therapy. By adapting to their limitations to create, they learn ways to progress in their rehabilitation.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennyslvania (WPVI) -- At Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, patients are proving that art can be done in more ways than one.

"Because we're working with people who may have different physical or cognitive limitations, we do offer a lot of adaptive approaches to art making," said art therapist Julie Nolan.

One of these adaptive approaches is mouth painting, something that a patient utilized years prior to rediscover his love for art.

Daren Dieter was a patient at Magee who was paralyzed as a victim to gun violence.

"There is no question that without Magee, he would not have become an artist again," said Dieter's father, Lance Haver.

Dieter passed away, and the therapy that revitalized his artistic passion continues on at Magee for current patients.

"So excited to be able to come into the art room, have some normalcy. Spend 30 minutes of time just to forget you're at the hospital and gain that...independence back, " said patient Alex Rossius.

Their annual fundraiser "Art Heals" is being held on October 6th to gain the means necessary to continue the program.

"Because art therapy is funded by generous donors, we really couldn't have this amazing program without events such as Art Heals," said Nolan.

Check out the website for art therapy and Art Heals for more information.