The Action News theme before THE Action News Theme

When Action News first went on the air, the now-legendary Move Closer To Your World theme music hadn't been written yet. In fact, it would be a couple more years before the Delaware Valley would hear the booming drums and charming jingle.For those first few years, the opening was just as eye catching, and the music was still fast-paced, but it lacked the catchiness of the music we all now know and love.These clips are so old, we didn't even have copies of them left at 6abc. Instead, we had to turn to YouTube.