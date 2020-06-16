Action News 50

The Action News theme before THE Action News Theme

When Action News first went on the air, the now-legendary Move Closer To Your World theme music hadn't been written yet. In fact, it would be a couple more years before the Delaware Valley would hear the booming drums and charming jingle.



For those first few years, the opening was just as eye catching, and the music was still fast-paced, but it lacked the catchiness of the music we all now know and love.



These clips are so old, we didn't even have copies of them left at 6abc. Instead, we had to turn to YouTube.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
action news 50
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS 50
50 years of Action News: The big stories
"You sound like Brian Taff"
People are finally getting Ducis Rodgers' name right.
Adam and Cecily are as competitive as siblings.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Encampment grows on parkway, city says not 'long-term solution'
Protective box being build around Columbus statue
ShopRite looting suspects caught on video
Court supervisor fired after seen tearing down 'Black Lives Matter' signs
Trump signs executive order on police reform
NJ man missing after boat capsizes in Delaware
What is Juneteenth? The history behind the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
Show More
Broomall's Natasha Cloud becomes 1st female to sign with Converse
Roots Picnic goes virtual with host Michelle Obama
2020 Pennsylvania Conference for Women
First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19
Wawa Welcome America: Cynthia Erivo, Jason Derulo to perform
More TOP STORIES News