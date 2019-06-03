The Kitchen Twins are just 15 years old and just published their first cookbook!

Since they got aprons and chef hats at age three, these Lawrenceville twins have loved to cook. They started their own blog when they were nine and now have a cookbook called The Teen Kitchen. They shared some recipes with us from their blog and their new book.MAKES 4 TO 6 SERVINGSTo make the dressing, add the sesame oil, olive oil, water, miso, lime juice, honey, sesame seeds, and salt to a bowl. Stir vigorously until the miso is thoroughly blended in. Set aside. (You can make this dressing 2 days ahead, and the leftovers will keep for 2 more days.)To make the salad, toss the cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, avocado, mandarin oranges, cucumber, and cilantro together in a large bowl.Add 14 cup of the dressing to the salad and toss so everything is coated.Put 1 lettuce leaf on each plate, topping it with the salad. After plating the salad, sprinkle it lightly with salt and pepper.1. Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor.2. Blend and just like that you are ready to serve!3. Serve with tortilla chips, veggies, sliced apple or put on bread or pita as a sandwich spreadMAKES 12 WAFFLESPreheat the oven to 200F. Melt the butter and let it cool a bit.In a medium bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, and milk.In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the mixture to the wet batter and mix in the melted butter.Grease a waffle iron. When it is hot, ladle 14 to 13 cup of batter into each waffle area. Close and cook for about 4 minutes each. Using a fork or tongs, carefully transfer the cooked waffles to a baking sheet and place in the warm oven until you're ready to serve them. Add a topping from the options below and serve.If you have leftovers, you can freeze your extra waffles. Just put them in a zip-top plastic bag after they have cooled down. They will keep in the freezer for up to a month. Pop them in the toaster or oven to reheat them.