The Kitchen Twins are just 15 years old and just published their first cookbook!

Asian Slaw Lettuce Cups (recipe from The Teen Kitchen by Emily and Lyla Allen, The Kitchen Twins)
MAKES 4 TO 6 SERVINGS PREP TIME: 25 minutes
This is a really pretty salad that's fun to eat because it's sweet, salty, citrusy, creamy, and crunchy-all in the same bite! As salads go, it's also easy to eat-no trying to stuff huge pieces of lettuce in your mouth. We did add lettuce cups to serve it in because it's kind of fun . . . but we're not saying that you should stuff the whole lettuce cup in your mouth, either.
The dressing contains miso, a thick paste made from soybeans, which adds texture and a rich flavor. If you have miso left over, try dissolving it in water and adding it to vegetable soups-it's delicious.
You can easily transform this recipe into an entrée by adding in pieces of rotisserie chicken, diced cooked shrimp, or tofu. As an entrée, it serves 2 to 3 with some rice on the side.
To make the dressing, add the sesame oil, olive oil, water, miso, lime juice, honey, sesame seeds, and salt to a bowl. Stir vigorously until the miso is thoroughly blended in. Set aside. (You can make this dressing 2 days ahead, and the leftovers will keep for 2 more days.)
To make the salad, toss the cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, avocado, mandarin oranges, cucumber, and cilantro together in a large bowl.
Add 14 cup of the dressing to the salad and toss so everything is coated.
Put 1 lettuce leaf on each plate, topping it with the salad. After plating the salad, sprinkle it lightly with salt and pepper.
DRESSING
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon white miso
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
18 teaspoon salt
SALAD
1 cup shredded purple cabbage
2 cups peeled, shredded carrots (about 2 12 peeled carrots)
12 cup shelled sunflower seeds
1 avocado, peeled and diced into 14-inch pieces
12 cup canned mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup 14-inch diced English cucumber (about 12 cucumber)
14 cup packed fresh cilantro, finely chopped
4-6 large lettuce leaves (Boston lettuce or iceberg)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Amazing Avocado Artichoke Hummus
Ingredients:
1 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained if from a can
1/2 of a ripe avocado
2/3 cup diced artichoke hearts (you can get these in a can)
1/4 cup washed and loosely chopped flat leaf parsley
1/3 + 2 TBS cup extra virgin olive oil
couple pinches salt (or to taste)
2 cranks pepper
Preparation:
1. Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor.
2. Blend and just like that you are ready to serve!
3. Serve with tortilla chips, veggies, sliced apple or put on bread or pita as a sandwich spread
Anytime Waffles
MAKES 12 WAFFLES PREP TIME: 8 minutes COOK TIME: 12 minutes
While waffles are mostly a breakfast food, we enjoy them just as much for lunch or dinner with savory toppings-either open-faced or as a regular sandwich. We offer a variety of options below for savory or sweet waffles.
By the way, as we were developing this recipe, we decided that waffle is just the weirdest word. Say it over and over again, and you'll see what we mean.
Preheat the oven to 200F. Melt the butter and let it cool a bit.
In a medium bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, and milk.
In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the mixture to the wet batter and mix in the melted butter.
Grease a waffle iron. When it is hot, ladle 14 to 13 cup of batter into each waffle area. Close and cook for about 4 minutes each. Using a fork or tongs, carefully transfer the cooked waffles to a baking sheet and place in the warm oven until you're ready to serve them. Add a topping from the options below and serve.
If you have leftovers, you can freeze your extra waffles. Just put them in a zip-top plastic bag after they have cooled down. They will keep in the freezer for up to a month. Pop them in the toaster or oven to reheat them.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 eggs
1 tablespoon sugar
1 3/4 cups milk