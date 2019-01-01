Thief attempts to steal bike from outside police station in Oregon

Thief attempts to steal bike from outside police station in Oregon.

A man trying to steal a bicycle was caught red-handed.

Why was he nabbed so quickly? Because he was trying to take the bike from outside a police station.

Surveillance video has been released of the incident in Oregon last week.
A suspect begins to try to unlock a bicycle from the bike rack right outside the building when an officer walks out and catches him red handed.

The officer pointed a Taser at the man before taking him into custody.
