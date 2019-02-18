Thief steals cat, parrot from Berks County pet store

Thief makes off with prized parrot: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., February 18, 2019

A thief made off with this white-capped Pionus parrot and a cat during a pet store burglary in Berks County.

A silver BMW backed into the front door of Diane's Pet Center in Saint Lawrence early Sunday morning.

The driver sped off empty-handed but allegedly returned after police investigating the crash left.

The thief got inside and took a cat named Ashes and a parrot named Levi.

The cat has since been found but the parrot is still missing.

Levi was being cared for at the pet center while his owner was on vacation

Anyone with a tip is asked to call Central Berks Regional Police.

