A thief made off with this white-capped Pionus parrot and a cat during a pet store burglary in Berks County.A silver BMW backed into the front door of Diane's Pet Center in Saint Lawrence early Sunday morning.The driver sped off empty-handed but allegedly returned after police investigating the crash left.The thief got inside and took a cat named Ashes and a parrot named Levi.The cat has since been found but the parrot is still missing.Levi was being cared for at the pet center while his owner was on vacationAnyone with a tip is asked to call Central Berks Regional Police.