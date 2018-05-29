Thief steals over $700 in tools from car in Port Richmond

Thief steals over $700 in tools from car in Port Richmond: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released video of a man entering a car and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of tools.

The incident happened back on May 18th. Surveillance video shows the man get into the victim's vehicle which was parked on the 3100 block of Janney Street in Port Richmond.

He can be seen taking several drills and hand tools along with a dozen hats.

The stolen items are valued at $740 dollars.

If you have any information, contact police.

