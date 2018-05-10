A brazen bandit, stealing from a mom and baby, was captured in the act on surveillance video in Upper Darby.Rahin Sabur was around the corner from her home when a thief made the young mother his prey."One hand was on the handle where my bag is and the other hand I'm grabbing the bottle," Sabur said. "As I'm grabbing the bottle from my son, he comes, snatches the bag, crosses and he runs."A neighbor's home surveillance caught the suspect making off with a red purse and the contents inside."I was so flustered. I was like 'What just happened?'" she said. "I wasn't going to leave my baby and chase after him or anything.Upper Darby Police Supt. Michael Chitwood said it's just a sad state of affairs."It's sad that in today's world that you are out walking your baby and some dirtball steals your handbag," he said.Sabur said she had no sense she was being followed as she was walking from her sister's home to run some errands, which included a stop at the bank.She said while they were walking, her 10-month-old son began crying.Distracted with trying to calm him down, she admits she made herself a target.She said looking back, she probably would have done things differently."I probably would have put my bag under, and that's the thing I always put it under," she said. Yesterday just happened to be a day I put it on top."Thankfully, neither Sabur nor her infant were hurt.She said she last saw the suspect running away south on the unit block of Glendale, and minutes later drove by with a woman holding what looked like her handbag.She's never seen the pair before in the neighborhood, but hopes they are found so this doesn't happen to anyone else.------