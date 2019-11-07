Thieves get away with multiple iPhones from New Jersey Apple store

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two thieves got away with eight iPhones from a New Jersey Apple Store on Sunday, according to police.Evesham Township police released a surveillance photo of the suspects on Thursday but said the crime happened Sunday evening at the store on Route 73 in Marlton.The phones that were taken were the new iPhone 11, and are altogether worth more than $8,000, police said.Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police.