Thieves not old enough to drive steal 8 cars from lot

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three thieves are facing charges for driving eight cars off the same lot in Delaware.

Police said at least two suspects aren't even old enough to drive.

They said a pair of 15-year-olds and another juvenile stole the cars from the IG Burton Dealership on Rehoboth Boulevard in Milford on Tuesday.

Hours after the theft, police said detectives tracked down the vehicles scattered across the city of Dover.

Milford police shared a photo of the recovered vehicles on Friday morning.

All three suspects were charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Illegal Gang Participation, Theft $1500 Or Greater, 8 counts of Theft Of A Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief $5000 Or More Damage Property, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and Theft Under $1500 (Deprive Person).
