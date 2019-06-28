Thieves return WWE belts stolen from boy with brain tumor

BLADES, Del. -- Two thieves had a change of heart after discovering they stole from a 5-year-old boy from Delaware who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The porch pirates returned a stolen package full of WWE championship belts that were meant for young Timmy Vick, WBOC-TV reports.

His father had mailed the belts to an artist in Washington state so they could be customized.

But earlier this week two women swiped the box from the artist's porch.

After police released video of the women, the suspects returned the belts and included an apology note.

It said, "We are so sorry for taking your stuff. Never in a million years would I have stolen from a sick five-year-old myself and am ashamed of what I did."

Timmy, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2, was told he had a brain tumor this past October. He is awaiting surgery to remove the tumor.

The 5-year-old WWE fan from Blades should get the package of belts next week.

"I can't wait to get it and to show it to him and to hand it to him," Timmy's mother Danialle Johnson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bladestheftporch piratepackage theftwwepro wrestlingdel. news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire rips through Cheltenham Township strip mall
Philly veteran learns final resting place of fallen friend
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
1 killed, 1 injured in West Philadelphia shooting
$10K reward offered after mural honoring slain Philly officer vandalized
Certain dog food linked to serious form of canine heart disease
Police: 'Goodie bag' doctor from Montco charged with fraud
Show More
People warned to stay out of New Jersey's largest lake
2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes into North Carolina home
AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today
Bank of America will no longer do business with companies that run detention centers
25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze
More TOP STORIES News