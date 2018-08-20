PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A youth football league in Southwest Philadelphia has to tackle some adversity, even before the season kicks off.
Thieves stole $10,000 worth of equipment from the team's storage container on 84th Street.
Game jerseys, helmets, yard markers and concessions equipment like grills all gone.
The Wolves Youth Athletic Association made the discovery last Wednesday.
"You see what our future is here. I don't understand why someone would take from the kids," said Coach Gary Linton.
Coach Mike West said the kids definitely deserve an opportunity to stay positive.
"They should know that somebody other than these coaches and organization cares about their well-being and wants to see them excel in the future," he said.
The organization is currently accepting donations to offset the loss.
The team says they will play their first game next week, even if in their practice gear
