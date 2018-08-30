U.S. & WORLD

Thieves steal $30,000 worth of merchandise from California Apple store

Thieves steal $30,000 worth of merchandise from California Apple store. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 30, 2018.

Twenty seconds -- that's all it took for a group of thieves to steal more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from an Apple store in California.

You see four people rush into the store Saturday afternoon.

They are able to grab whatever they can before running out of the store.

Police think this is the same group who has robbed stores in the Bay area, but they say an arrest is coming soon.

