PHILADELPHIA -- Newly released video shows thieves stealing several iPhones from the AT&T store inside Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police said the suspects made their way into a back room and forced an employee to open a cabinet containing several iPhones.
After taking the phones, the men fled through the former Franklin Mills mall.
This happened back on January 27.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Thieves steal iPhones from AT&T store at Philadelphia Mills
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News