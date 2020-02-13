Thieves steal iPhones from AT&T store at Philadelphia Mills

PHILADELPHIA -- Newly released video shows thieves stealing several iPhones from the AT&T store inside Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the suspects made their way into a back room and forced an employee to open a cabinet containing several iPhones.

After taking the phones, the men fled through the former Franklin Mills mall.

This happened back on January 27.

Anyone with information should contact police.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-alarm Darby Township fire displaces residents
Child's remains found in Delaware field remain unidentified
LIVE: 'Significant update' expected in search for missing girl
Accused wrong-way highway driver charged with 7th DUI
AccuWeather: Rainy For A While Today, Bitter Cold On Friday
N.J. wrestler back on mat after life-threatening illness
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
Show More
Philly couple's stolen wedding album found on SEPTA train
School bus driver abandons children in New Jersey, police say
College football player throws officer to ground in confrontation
Accused flasher at Texas Whataburger gets killed by truck: Police
Suspect who shot officers in Baltimore was wanted in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News