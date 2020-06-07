This 70-year-old sailor is the protector of New Jersey's Great Egg Harbor River

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
Frank Rizzo mural painted over in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia curfew lifted for Sunday
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
Official: Trump demanded 10K troops in Washington on Monday
'Invisible Hands' make deliveries for the elderly, people in need
9 horses killed in fiery crash on NJ Turnpike
Show More
This 70-year-old sailor is the protector of New Jersey's Great Egg Harbor River
Thousands gather in Philadelphia to protest police brutality
Links and resources mentioned on Action News
AccuWeather: Sunny Monday
Philly officer charged with assault, Delco leader under investigation
More TOP STORIES News