THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting: Sheriff Sergeant Ron Helus was 'hard working, dedicated' and 'died a hero'

(Ron Helus/Facebook)

A sheriff's sergeant who was on the verge of retirement was killed in the shooting at Borderline nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California, overnight Wednesday.

Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the force, was the first victim identified. At least 11 other people are dead.

"It tears at our hearts and emotions, as it should," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said of all the victims and their families. "If we get to the point that it doesn't, then there is something wrong with us."

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California


Dean, who said Helus was a friend who often went to the gym with him, said Helus went into the club to save lives. Helus and a highway patrol officer entered the nightclub when they knew what was happening. Dean said that's when Helus was shot.

"Ron was a hard working, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," Dean said. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."

Helus, who lived in Moorpark, is survived by a wife and son.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingshootingnightclubthousand oaks mass shooting
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
13 dead including sheriff's sergeant, gunman in Calif. bar shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments gunfire erupted at Calif. bar
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Neighbors praise Ofc. Sulock, shot on-duty Wednesday
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Show More
Local high school installs new gun-detection technology
76-year-old man shot while sitting in living room
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Wet Friday Night
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
Man customizes coat to avoid airline fees
More News