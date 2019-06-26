Thousands impacted by insurance data breach in Delaware

Government regulators in Delaware say nearly 100,000 customers of Dominion National Insurance in that state may have had their private information compromised.

Investigators say a server, containing everything from names and social security numbers to bank account details may have been accessed by an unauthorized party.

The breach, which dates back to August 25 of 2010, was discovered on April 24 of this year.

Dominion National says there's no evidence any information was misused but they're offering customers two years of fraud protection.
