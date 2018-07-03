POWER OUTAGE

Thousands without power following storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands without power following storm: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 3, 2018 (WPVI)

As a strong storm front swept in Tuesday night, many across the region were left in the dark.

Below is the number of outages PECO reports as of 11:39 p.m. Tuesday.

Bucks County 1,051

Chester County 21,410
Delaware County 2,951
Montgomery County 5,640
Philadelphia County 731

Below is the number of outages ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC reports as of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Atlantic County Less Than 5
Burlington County Less Than 5

Camden County 296
Cape May County Less Than 5
Cumberland County 0
Gloucester County 0
Ocean County Less Than 5
Salem County 0

Below is the number of outages PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC AND GAS reports as of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Burlington County 1527
Camden County 5212
Gloucester County 5883
Mercer County 750

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspower outage
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POWER OUTAGE
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
Power surge causes damage in several Langhorne homes
Ocean City power outage strands roller coaster riders
Power outage in part of Center City after electrical accident
More power outage
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News