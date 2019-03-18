Threat puts Wissahickon School District on delay, student in custody

AMBLER, Pa. (WPVI) -- All schools in the Wissahickon School District were on a two-hour delay Monday due to a threat and a student has been taken into custody, officials said.

A message posted to the district's website and Facebook page read, "The student who made the threat against (Wissahickon High School) has been identified and arrested and is being detained at the county youth center."

The district said they issued emails regarding the safety alert to families and staff.

"We appreciate the community's understanding as we sorted through the facts and conducted an extensive, after hours investigation. Safety of staff and students remains our top priority," the district said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
ambler boroughstudent arrestedhigh schoolschool threatschool closingsstudent safetystudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Three dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
How Phillies' 2018 clubhouse issues caused by Fortnite led to a smashed TV
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes for older adults
'Clear similarities' in Boeing crashes in Ethiopia, Indonesia, preliminary data shows
Pa. to conduct 5-year study of ticks and illness
Show More
Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Chilly Today
23-year-old man gunned down outside of Logan home
Fire breaks out at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal
DNA links suspect to 1999 cold case murders of 2 teenage girls, police say
More TOP STORIES News