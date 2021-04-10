Three hurt in shooting outside of a Philadelphia after-hours club

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say at least three people were shot at an after-hours club.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday along the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Three people are being treated at area hospitals, no word on their conditions.

Ridge Avenue is closed between Oxford Avenue and North 22nd Street, after police found dozens of shell casings.

The shooting remains under investigation.
