Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook's Instagram is launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok, Instagram Reels.The new feature will let users record and edit 15-second videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share "Reels'' with their followers in Instagram.There will also be a new section in the search field of Instagram called "Reels in Explore.'' The Reels option will be available at the bottom of Instagram camera.Facebook has created clones of popular services that rival it before. Its Instagram "Story'' feature is similar to Snapchat.