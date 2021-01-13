Technology

TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users

A month after federal regulators ordered it to disclose how its practices affect children and teenagers, TikTok is tightening its privacy settings for the under-18 crowd.

Starting on Wednesday, default privacy settings for accounts with users aged 13 to 15 will be private. That means only someone the user approves as a follower can view their videos, which was not the case previously. But teens can still change this setting to public if they want.

Older teenagers won't see this default setting change. For users aged 16 or 17, the default setting to let people download the videos they created will now be "off," rather than "on."

TikTok is also blocking users' ability to download videos created by those 15 or younger. This age group will also see direct messaging restricted and won't be able to host live streams.

TikTok is wildly popular with teenagers and younger kids. A feature called TikTok for Younger Users offers pre-selected, "age appropriate" videos. The feature was added after TikTok's predecessor, Musica.ly, settled FTC allegations that it illegally collected personal information from children. It also agreed to pay $5.7 million.

A tool called "family pairing," meanwhile, lets parents link their TikTok account to their teen's to enable content and privacy settings.

Last month, the Federal Trade Commission asked TikTok's parent company, along with Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and five other social media companies to provide detailed information on how they collect and use consumers' personal data and how their practices affect children and teens.

TikTok users are asked to put in their birthday when they sign up for the service, but, as with other social media platforms, there is no real verification to ensure it is accurate.

You can read all of the changes on TikTok's community guidelines page.

MORE ON TIKTOK AND SOCIAL MEDIA:
Tips to control your social media shopping as ads become more targeted
EMBED More News Videos

It's hard to have impulse control when Instagram shows you an ad for something you feel like you need. Here are some expert tips.



U.S. leaders considering banning social media giant TikTok over privacy concerns
EMBED More News Videos

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo says the U.S is looking at banning TikTok and other Chinese social-media apps over privacy concerns. Pompeo said he wouldn't recommend downloading TikTok.



TikTok user's skateboarding Fleetwood Mac video gets Ocean Spray's attention
EMBED More News Videos

People are taking notice of this man's TikTok video.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychildrenparentingsocial mediafamilyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight may have led to deadly shooting in South Philly: Police
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Officers shoot and kill driver who was speeding towards them: Police
Mega Millions soars to $750M, no winner Tuesday
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
7 SEPTA officers under investigation after attending Trump rally
New NJ vaccination site opens as tri-state area ramps up rollout
Show More
Rep. Dean named impeachment manager; Rep. Fitzpatrick introduces resolution to censure Trump
12-year-old killed after grenade likely bought at antique mall explodes
Flyers Preview: Philly counting on Carter Hart to lead them to Cup
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
More TOP STORIES News