Time travel at Penn's Middle East Galleries | FYI Philly

FYI Loves the Arts: Penn Museum's Galleries

At the Penn Museum's new Middle East Galleries, you can travel back 10,000 years in time3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-898-4000----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.