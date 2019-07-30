Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Timeline of events as they unfolded

GILROY, Calif. -- Police say a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle opened fire on a crowd eating and listening to music Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

RELATED: What we know about the 3 victims killed in Gilroy

Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were killed in the attack.

Watch the video above for a timeline of how the shooting unfolded.

RELATED: What we know about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootinginvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in California festival shooting
California town known for garlic grapples with grief after shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with student
Yorkie recovering after being found in sealed container
Wrongly convicted man freed after 28 years
Father who died trying to rescue son from ocean identified
Officials warn of counterfeit cash in Berks County
Pa. family finds hidden cameras inside Maine rental home
Show More
$4K Chipotle theft in NE Philly possibly linked to Popeyes robberies
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Fmr. AG Kathleen Kane set for release from jail Wednesday
'Baby stroller bandit' steals TVs from Mann Music Center
Robbery leads to shooting in Northeast Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News