6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

15 Philabundance COVID Facts
1. Due to COVID-19, Philabundance partner agencies are reporting up to a 60 percent increase in need due to the crisis.
2. 40% of the people who have turned to Philabundance this year had never before sought help putting food on the table
3. Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have increased food prices by up to 30 percent across all categories, making it more expensive for Philabundance to purchase food during this time of unprecedented need.
4. Monetary donations allow Philabundance to stretch your dollar further and purchase items clients and partner agencies need like produce, meat and dairy.
5. Due to decreases in food donations, increased need from community and increased food prices, Philabundance anticipates spending twice as much on food this year in comparison to last year.
6. From March 1 through June 30, Philabundance Community Kitchen (PCK) doubled its output of prepared meals, providing over 112,000 meals to our neighbors in need.
7. At its height, PCK was providing 4,200-4,500 additional meals per week. These meals are distributed to a range of community agencies, including outreach meals for Project Home, the City temporary shelter in Kensington, the Woodstock Shelter in North Philadelphia, the Hub of Hope and Federation Housing.
8. Feeding America is projecting that due to COVID the food insecurity rate will increase to 54 million people, including 18 million children, who struggle to put food on the table.
9. Feeding America has projected that food insecurity for Philadelphia will increase from 16.3% in 2018 to 21.2% in 2020. That is thousands of additional household in need of additional resources due to COVID.
10. From March-July of 2020, Philabundance skyrocketed to serving up to 5.3 million pounds a month compared to serving 2.3 million pounds during the same timeframe the previous year.
11. In response to the increases in food insecurity across Philadelphia, Philabundance partnered with the City of Philadelphia and Share Food Program to open free food distribution sites across the county.
12. Thanks to additional resources from the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program (also known as Coronavirus Food Assistance Program/CFAP), Philabundance was able to open a temporary drive-thru emergency food distribution over the summer providing 6,592 boxes to our neighbors in need, which is over 185K pounds of food.
13. After Tropical Storm Isaias left the Eastwick section of Philadelphia flooded and without power in early August, Philabundance partnered with Councilman Kenyatta Johnson of District Two to distribute approximately 50 pounds of food to over 300 families impacted by the storm.
14. Philabundance has worked to supply agencies with materials like gloves, masks, and bags to safely distribute food to clients.
15. Due to the pandemic, Philabundance has reduced the size of its volunteer shifts, diligently cleans communal surfaces/warehouse equipment, and provides masks and gloves to all staff and volunteers.
Hunger Statistics
1. Approximately 700,000 people in Philabundance's service area go to bed at night not knowing where their next meal will come from, or if they'll have one at all.
2. Hunger hits every zip code in the country, including YOURS.
3. While 1 in 9 people in the U.S. is food insecure, in our area, hunger is a crisis faced by 1 in 5 of our neighbors. (in Philadelphia specifically)
4. While 20% of Philadelphians go hungry, 40% of all food is wasted in this country.
1. Philabundance is the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization, securing, rescuing and distributing food, to help feed those in need, and advocating for solutions to fight hunger.
2. The mission of Philabundance is to drive hunger from our communities today and end hunger for good.
3. Philabundance serves 90,000 people each week who are at risk of hunger, 30% of whom are children and 16% are seniors. Other people Philabundance serves include the working class, college students and single parents.
4. Many of those whom Philabundance serves access our food services temporarily, to help them through a difficult financial period due to a health emergency, family crisis or cut in work hours, like those impacted by last year's government shutdown.
5. Philabundance serves five counties in PA: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia, and four counties in NJ: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem.
6. Philabundance provides food to approximately 400 partners - such as shelters, emergency kitchens, senior centers - and at locations where people access other services, including hospitals, libraries and schools.
7. Philabundance distributed more than 26 million pounds of food in the Delaware Valley in 2019; Of the food distributed, about 70% was perfectly good food that might otherwise have gone to waste. 83% is healthy food.
8. Abundantly Good is Philabundance's retail food brand, proceeds of which go to provide the same high-quality, upcycled food to our clients. In the past two years, sales of Abundantly Good have allowed us to give away 7,500 additional pounds of food to our neighbors in need.
9. Philabundance Community Kitchen is a 14-week culinary job training program for low-income adults that helps break the cycle of poverty. Its social enterprise, PCKatering, provides great food that gives back; proceeds of all orders benefit students, gradates and our neighbors facing hunger. In 2020, we will open the doors to PCK's new home, which will allow to us to extend the program to 16 weeks, train more students and provide more meals to the community.
10. For 35 years, Philabundance has worked tirelessly to relieve hunger now. In 2019, it expanded its mission to end hunger for good. Through collaboration with like-minded partners who offer food plus other services, including education, financial literacy, health care, housing and/or job assistance, we provide food today AND the tools clients need to help end hunger for good, providing stability for themselves and their families
11. Philabundance is grateful to its 17,000+ volunteers who worked more than 25,000 hours in 2019, saving us over a half a million dollars, which we put back into our feeding programs.