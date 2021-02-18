Premature NICU survivor celebrates 5th birthday 'Action News' style

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10348864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 10 years ago, they sang, 'No School Tomorrow if it Snows.' But these high school seniors have been away from the classroom for more than just a snow day.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- "No matter what statistics you hear, every child's going to write their own story," said Saraphine Tashi.Both she and her son, Jordan, fought for their lives in 2016."Five years ago, I had this little guy 15 weeks early," said Saraphine. "He was due June 1 and he came February 18."Jordan spent 138 days in the NICU between Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania."In the beginning it was more wires than baby," Saraphine recalled.But today, five-year-old Jordan can be seen bouncing around the house singing the Action News theme song."We always want to do his favorite thing for his birthday," said Saraphine. "This year, nothing came close to Action News."Saraphine and her husband, Ardit, created a "Breaking News" set in their dining room and an "Accuweather" set closeby. The 6abc logo popped up on the walls and atop a tower of cupcakes. A miniature helicopter represented "Chopper 6" and a model of planet Earth represented the lyrics, "Move closer to your world."That wasn't the only way the Tashis celebrated Jordan's birthday, however.With the help of Registered Nurse Claire Dise, five dozen donuts were delivered to the staff at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania."I got to take care of Jordan when he was a little itty bitty guy," said Dise. "This is why I do what I do, is to send these little ones home with their parents and to see them healthy and thriving."It's true. Jordan is thriving despite having autism, mild cerebral palsy, and a gastrostomy tube installed in his stomach. Thanks to his relentless fight for survival, he has touched countless lives."It came out of this difficult day five years ago," said Saraphine. "It ends up being miraculous. You're a witness to a miracle."