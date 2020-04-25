community journalist

Barbershops pay it forward in stylish fashion

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. -- As social distancing measures remain, barbershops are among the many businesses keeping their doors closed. So, RAZRBARs in Wayne and Collegeville, PA, gave their business a makeover.

Owner Ed Tell found a way to bring HOPE to his community. He wants his barbers and clients to "Have Only Positive Expectations" for the present and future.

As part of his creative approach to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, he implemented a system for customers to pre-purchase hair cuts in the form of gift cards. Additionally, they can leave a tip for the dedicated staff that is currently out of work.

Some dedicated clients are sending as much as $100 tips to their favorite barbers just so they can stay on their feet. In about a month, RAZRBAR has raised $36,555 from 230 contributors.

Another fun way they have brought HOPE is through the "Stay Home Makeover Challenge." Customers are encouraged to give themselves a creative makeover without leaving the house.
The top winners will be given the opportunity to pay forward free haircuts to local heroes such as first responders. The contest has been extended until May 8, 2020.

Tell and his barbers miss interacting with the community and want to give back in any way possible during this time. In addition to paying it forward, they are also creating videos for customers to watch at home, such as "How to give your child a haircut."

For more information, visit the HOPE campaign website.

