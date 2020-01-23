community journalist

Philly homebrew flavors flow for charity

ARDMORE, Pa. -- This chain of breweries is spreading the good brews.

Iron Hill Breweries hosted a competition for local homebrewers to craft their best flavors. Winners of "Brew with a Legend" are getting the opportunity to brew their recipes with state of the art equipment. Philly's winning beer from the regional beer brewing competition was called the "Dewey, Beetem and Howe," using beets as a main ingredient. Though being an unorthodox choice, its earthy flavors and ruby-red color made it stand out.

The winning team consisting of Tim Egan and Lou Casta chose Philabundance to benefit with their beer. In the coming weeks, they will have the opportunity to brew their recipe in-house at Iron Hill. Once it's on tap, $1 will be donated to the local charity for each pint of beer sold.

The competition was not only limited to Philadelphia. Other brewers came out on top in Central Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and South Carolina.

Iron Hill Brewery is also looking forward to the weekend of February 1st and 2nd, when they will be supporting Penn State's THON with a themed menu. Guests can try the "Fight On, State Burger," "World Famous Grilled Stickies," and the "Nittany Lion Nachos." All proceeds will support the massive fundraising experience lead by students.

Additionally, the brewery sends its spent grain to a local farm.

Co-creator of Iron Hill and Brew Legend himself, Mark Edelson, explains in our video how the community of brew lovers have come together to support great causes.

RELATED: German flavors galore at Philly's Cannstatter Volksfest
EMBED More News Videos

Oktoberfest came early this year in northeast Philadelphia! Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistbrewerycharityphilabundancebeerdonationsfundraiser
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News