Philly homebrew flavors flow for charity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5505537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Oktoberfest came early this year in northeast Philadelphia! Community Journalist Matteo reports.

ARDMORE, Pa. -- This chain of breweries is spreading the good brews.Iron Hill Breweries hosted a competition for local homebrewers to craft their best flavors. Winners of "Brew with a Legend" are getting the opportunity to brew their recipes with state of the art equipment. Philly's winning beer from the regional beer brewing competition was called the "Dewey, Beetem and Howe," using beets as a main ingredient. Though being an unorthodox choice, its earthy flavors and ruby-red color made it stand out.The winning team consisting of Tim Egan and Lou Casta chose Philabundance to benefit with their beer. In the coming weeks, they will have the opportunity to brew their recipe in-house at Iron Hill. Once it's on tap, $1 will be donated to the local charity for each pint of beer sold.The competition was not only limited to Philadelphia. Other brewers came out on top in Central Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and South Carolina.Iron Hill Brewery is also looking forward to the weekend of February 1st and 2nd, when they will be supporting Penn State's THON with a themed menu. Guests can try the "Fight On, State Burger," "World Famous Grilled Stickies," and the "Nittany Lion Nachos." All proceeds will support the massive fundraising experience lead by students.Additionally, the brewery sends its spent grain to a local farm.Co-creator of Iron Hill and Brew Legend himself, Mark Edelson, explains in our video how the community of brew lovers have come together to support great causes.