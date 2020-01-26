community journalist

Chinatown's Lunar New Year Parade send sparks flying!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Fireworks rang throughout the streets of Chinatown today as locals celebrated the Lunar New Year.

All was quiet until the waking of the lions, which begins the tradition of bringing good fortune to local businesses. The colorful costumes paraded down the city streets, stopping at establishments to spark fireworks to ward off evil spirits, or bad luck.

2020 marks the Year of the Rat, the first in a series of 12 animals that cycle through each Chinese New Year. 2008 and 1996 are the most recent years that belong to the rat.

The festivities were organized by the Philadelphia Suns, a group dedicated to building character through sports and service, and the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation. Watch our video to see what keeps them coming back year after year to build a better community!

