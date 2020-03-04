community journalist

Learn how a plastic wrapper becomes a beautiful picnic table

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Employees at Subaru of America can eat today's lunch at a table crafted from yesterday's trash.

It might not happen overnight, but the environmental efforts at the nationwide headquarters have resulted in several benches and picnic tables completely made from recycled plastic.

It's the result of a partnership with TerraCycle, a Trenton business that aims to eliminate the concept of waste. They take a creative approach by converting otherwise non-recyclable goods into art, such as a sturdy park bench.

Since 2017, the duo has diverted over 3 million pieces of waste. That amounts to about 24,000 pounds of trash that would have otherwise been dumped in a landfill.

The effort is spearheaded by Subaru's Love Promise initiative, which aims to promote positive change for the earth, caring, learning, and pets. Special recycling boxes are dotted around the Camden complex that encourage employees to recycle wrappers, cups, and more. These boxes are shipped to TerraCycle, where the magic happens.

Subaru retailers across the country encourage customers to drop off qualified recyclable goods to contribute to the creation of benches and tables for the community. These amenities are donated to parks, schools, and more. For example, the public can recreate on recycled tables at Dudley Grange Park in Camden.

Adjacent to Subaru's recycled picnic pavilion is their community garden, where employees grow produce to donate to local food banks.

Anyone interested in learning more about how to create sustainable art from their own waste can reach out to Subaru or TerraCycle.

RELATED: This tiny device is helping fight air pollution in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos

Developing technology is measuring the air quality in Philadelphia. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentrecyclingearth daycommunity journalistnatureinstagram storiespark
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News