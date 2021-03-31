community journalist

PA teen designs little bags that make a big difference

By
PA teen designs little bags that make a big difference

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) -- "It's really cool just seeing, like, fabric in that bag just turn into something like this," said Anna Welsh.

The sophomore at Harriton High School has been sewing for a decade despite being only 16 years old. In 2017, she started her own business crafting small purses using fabric materials that had been left on the chopping block.

"These pieces are remnants from textile manufacturers, window treatment companies," said Welsh, the founder and CEO of Littlebags by Anna. "We partner with over 30 designers across the greater region."

Welsh, with the help of her immediate family members, intercepts these leftover scraps before they make it to the trash can.

"Just envisioning them just sitting on top of the landfill, it's absolutely heartbreaking," she said.

Now, with every sale, Welsh hopes to promulgate a sense of awareness about the environment. But she also uses her talents to tackle another issue.

"One of our tag lines is that we nurture the planet and the next generation," she mentioned. "So, for each little bag sold, 15% of the proceeds goes to Tree House Books to really help their initiatives."

Welsh was present at the ribbon-cutting on Tree House Books' new mobile library. She has donated more than $11,000 to placing grade-level books in the hands of Philadelphia children.

"Education was really the sole pillar of what I wanted to do," said Welsh.

To learn more about Littlebags by Anna, visit her website.

