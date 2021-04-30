We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo on FYI Philly

Buna Cafe

Three Graces Coffee Company

Lost Bread Cafe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Two new breweries are crafting beer, each with its own unique take creating something new for Philadelphia beer drinkers.4500 Worth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124Inside the newest Insomnia cookie store in Passyunk Square, there's a cookie creation station with five cookie bases to choose from-the chunks, the doubles, sugars, snickerdoodle, Red Velvet-and then bins on bins of ingredients that can be baked in or drizzled and sprinkled on top.833 Wharton St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147(267) 817-5197It's a combination live and virtual event this year with local celebrities, hospital supporters and CHOP patients modeling the latest looks from some of Philadelphia's top boutiques and designers at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts.The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131Thursday, May 20th11 a.m. - Registration and Trunk ShowNoon - Luncheon and Fashion ShowThursday, May 20th, noon live virtual programCinco de Mayo started as a celebration of a Mexican victory in the Franco-Mexican War, but it has become a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly here in the United States.2636 Ann St, Philadelphia, PA 19134If you like Mexican food and you like pizza, Chiquita's Pizzeria and Mexican Grill in South Philadelphia is the spot for you. Run by husband and wife, Adolfo and Christa Estrada, the menu-like their relationship-is a marriage of two cultures.746 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148Dean Kitagawa spent 35 years working in some of Philadelphia's top restaurants but when he opened Wood Street Pizza, it was with the modest goal of creating a corner pizza place in a neighborhood that didn't have one. He makes everything from scratch using high quality ingredients and that includes the house mozzarella. Dean created the pizza recipe himself, wanting a crust that was thicker but with a thinner deck so a slice wouldn't get 'floppy' when you pick it up to eat it.325 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107(215) 515-3382When the PHS Philadelphia Flower show opens at FDR Park on June 5th, admission to the American Swedish Historical Museum will be included in your ticket so you can learn more about some of the region's first European settlers.There will be Flower Show exhibits inside the museum as well.1800 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 191451500 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145With Covid-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, these three new spots for food and drink bravely ventured forward to open during the pandemic.is owned by the husband and wife team behind the Blue Nile - Belaynesh 'Bella' Wondimagegnehu and Demelash 'Mr. D' Demessie created an open and colorful environment for their traditional Ethiopian food. At, owner Yulee Park was an attorney who liked to get work done in coffee shops so much that she opened her own. She serves coffees, teas, and pastries in a serene setting that she could not find elsewhere. In Rittenhouse, Alex Bois just openedto serve up bagels, pizzas, pastries, breads, and more -- all made with the flour his company mills, which you can also buy at the cafe.5121 Baltimore Ave., Phila. PA 19143610-615-85752218 Walnut Street, Phila. PA 19103215-309-2773719 E. Passyunk Ave., Phila. PA 19147Starting next Saturday, you can take in three weeks of garden-y goodness along East Passyunk Avenue. It's all in celebration of the first-time South Philly outdoor location for the Philadelphia Flower Show. From May 8 - 31, you are encouraged to mask up and head to 'the Avenue' for a verdant series of events, from a large-scale selfie station to a pop-up dance-along. All events take place among the 150 shopping, dining, and service businesses that are members of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) Check their website often, as event dates and times may change.May 8-31, 2021East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (BID)1904 E. Passyunk Avenue, Phila. PA 19148215-336-1455In the world of pet adoptions, Quakertown is home to Last Chance Animal Rescue -- a unique farm and kennel that helps save the lives of not just horses, but farm animals and domestic companion animals. In addition to dogs and cats, you might find a ferret, a bunny, or goats and pigs. They are committed to providing a safe and secure refuge for abused, unwanted, or neglected animals until they are able to find their 'forever homes'. All adoption visits are by appointment.9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951215-538-2510Opera Philadelphia is taking the tragic tale of Tosca and adapting it for COVID-19.