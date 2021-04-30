We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo on FYI Philly

Two new breweries are crafting beer, each with its own unique take creating something new for Philadelphia beer drinkers.
My Local Brew Works | Facebook | Instagram
4500 Worth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Two Locals Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
At Insomnia Cookies first ever CookieLab, you can create cookies of your dreams
Inside the newest Insomnia cookie store in Passyunk Square, there's a cookie creation station with five cookie bases to choose from-the chunks, the doubles, sugars, snickerdoodle, Red Velvet-and then bins on bins of ingredients that can be baked in or drizzled and sprinkled on top.
Insomnia Cookies CookieLab |Website | Facebook | Instagram
833 Wharton St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
(267) 817-5197
CHOP: The Runway- outdoor shopping event to benefit children
It's a combination live and virtual event this year with local celebrities, hospital supporters and CHOP patients modeling the latest looks from some of Philadelphia's top boutiques and designers at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts.
CHOP: The Runway| Website |Facebook | Instagram
The Runway at the Mann
The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
Thursday, May 20th
11 a.m. - Registration and Trunk Show
Noon - Luncheon and Fashion Show
The Runway at Home
Thursday, May 20th, noon live virtual program
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Nemi, authentic Mexican Restaurant + Bar
Cinco de Mayo started as a celebration of a Mexican victory in the Franco-Mexican War, but it has become a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly here in the United States.
Nemi Mexican Restaurant + Bar | Website | Facebook | Instagram
2636 Ann St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
(267) 519-0713
Pizza! Served Mexican-style and traditional, at a place that claims to be the best corner pizza joint in Philadelphia
If you like Mexican food and you like pizza, Chiquita's Pizzeria and Mexican Grill in South Philadelphia is the spot for you. Run by husband and wife, Adolfo and Christa Estrada, the menu-like their relationship-is a marriage of two cultures.
Chiquita's Pizzeria & Mexican Grill |Website |Facebook | Instagram
746 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
(215) 399-5716
Dean Kitagawa spent 35 years working in some of Philadelphia's top restaurants but when he opened Wood Street Pizza, it was with the modest goal of creating a corner pizza place in a neighborhood that didn't have one. He makes everything from scratch using high quality ingredients and that includes the house mozzarella. Dean created the pizza recipe himself, wanting a crust that was thicker but with a thinner deck so a slice wouldn't get 'floppy' when you pick it up to eat it.
Wood Street Pizza | Website |Facebook | Instagram
325 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
(215) 515-3382
Hidden gem museum will offer incredible view of PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
When the PHS Philadelphia Flower show opens at FDR Park on June 5th, admission to the American Swedish Historical Museum will be included in your ticket so you can learn more about some of the region's first European settlers.
There will be Flower Show exhibits inside the museum as well.
American Swedish Historical Museum | Website | Facebook | Instagram
1800 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
(215) 389-1776
2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Flower Show Tickets
Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece, FDR Park, June 5-13
Friends of FDR Park |Website | Facebook | Instagram
1500 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
New cafes and coffee shops that got their start during pandemic
With Covid-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, these three new spots for food and drink bravely ventured forward to open during the pandemic. Buna Cafe is owned by the husband and wife team behind the Blue Nile - Belaynesh 'Bella' Wondimagegnehu and Demelash 'Mr. D' Demessie created an open and colorful environment for their traditional Ethiopian food. At Three Graces Coffee Company, owner Yulee Park was an attorney who liked to get work done in coffee shops so much that she opened her own. She serves coffees, teas, and pastries in a serene setting that she could not find elsewhere. In Rittenhouse, Alex Bois just opened Lost Bread Cafe to serve up bagels, pizzas, pastries, breads, and more -- all made with the flour his company mills, which you can also buy at the cafe.
Buna Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
5121 Baltimore Ave., Phila. PA 19143
610-615-8575
hours 3pm-9pm, closed on Mondays, 10-9 on Sat/Sun
Lost Bread Cafe Rittenhouse | Instagram
2218 Walnut Street, Phila. PA 19103
215-309-2773
Three Graces Coffee Company | Instagram
719 E. Passyunk Ave., Phila. PA 19147
Garden Days plants destination events in East Passyunk to line up with Flower Show
Starting next Saturday, you can take in three weeks of garden-y goodness along East Passyunk Avenue. It's all in celebration of the first-time South Philly outdoor location for the Philadelphia Flower Show. From May 8 - 31, you are encouraged to mask up and head to 'the Avenue' for a verdant series of events, from a large-scale selfie station to a pop-up dance-along. All events take place among the 150 shopping, dining, and service businesses that are members of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) Check their website often, as event dates and times may change.
East Passyunk Garden Days | Facebook | Instagram
May 8-31, 2021
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (BID)
1904 E. Passyunk Avenue, Phila. PA 19148
215-336-1455
Last Chance Ranch is on a mission to help four-legged friends find homes
In the world of pet adoptions, Quakertown is home to Last Chance Animal Rescue -- a unique farm and kennel that helps save the lives of not just horses, but farm animals and domestic companion animals. In addition to dogs and cats, you might find a ferret, a bunny, or goats and pigs. They are committed to providing a safe and secure refuge for abused, unwanted, or neglected animals until they are able to find their 'forever homes'. All adoption visits are by appointment.
Last Chance Ranch Animal Rescue | Facebook | Instagram
9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951
215-538-2510
The Drama of Tosca: Opera Philadelphia bringing a live show to the Mann Center
Opera Philadelphia is taking the tragic tale of Tosca and adapting it for COVID-19.