community journalist

Virtual concerts give life to local musicians for a great cause

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Four artists. 30 minutes each. Once per week. That's the lineup for the virtual venue, "Friday FB Live Concert Series."

It started when Dan Gallagher, a musician from Chalfont, PA, felt a longing for live music to come back to his life. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, all venues across the board left artists like him without a place to perform for a living.

Now, his weekly Facebook concerts on Friday nights from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm help these artists stay on their feet. Through a Venmo donation page, @FridayFBLiveConcertSeries, spectators can make donations. Each musician keeps 75% of the funds, while the rest is directed towards a charity of their choice.

So far, the group raised enough money to provide personal protective equipment to frontline workers and has made donations to Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania and Feeding America.

The experience has given each artist a new outlook on their own talents, along with expanding their social circles.

"Musicians are interpreters of what happens in society," said James Michael Baker, a musician who goes by the name, "Rumi Kitchen." "There are things around us that are much bigger than we are right now...Singing a song about it brings the magic of reflection to it. And I think a lot of us are doing a lot of self-reflection right now."

With a whole summer's worth of tour dates canceled, Baker is thankful that Friday FB Live Concert Series is bringing some musical connection back into his life.

To learn more about the project or to donate, visit the Facebook page.

RELATED: Storytime with Police K-9 connects Bucks County community in quarantine

EMBED More News Videos

"It's the best job that you could ever ask for," Officer Stephen Plum said about working with K-9 Murphy. Community Journalist Matteo shows us how they adapted to the era of COVID-

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslive musicartcommunity journalistfestivalsocial mediaarts & cultureinstagram storiesperforming artsfeel good
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
One cardinal for every life lost to COVID-19 in New Jersey
"Mission Nutrition" feeds children displaced by COVID-19
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Runner clocks 20.20 miles to raise money for the Class of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 kids, teen die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Delco barber shop owner protests order to remain closed
Trenton easing curfew hours; 166 more COVID-19 deaths in NJ
40 shots fired in Holmesburg killing teen: Police
Chester Co. begins antibody testing at Longwood Gardens for first responders
FDA authorizes 1st antigen test with rapid results
Woman killed, gunman dead in shooting at Delaware cemetery
Show More
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Music exec Andre Harrell dies at 59
AccuWeather: Windy And Cold, Shower
Pa. allows for some dental procedures, but not routine cleanings
Masks required for passengers at Philadelphia International Airport
More TOP STORIES News