"DUNKIN' SUPPORT YOUR STORES" SWEEPSTAKES SPONSORED BY DUNKIN' OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES 2022

"DUNKIN' SUPPORT YOUR STORES SWEEPSTAKES" sponsored by DUNKIN' (the "Sweepstakes") is a sweepstakes in which six (6) winners will each receive a $25 gift card to Dunkin'.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that all decisions regarding the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to, eligibility determinations, rules and rule interpretations, and the handling of technical difficulties or other errors are at the sole and exclusive discretion of Sponsors and are final, binding and not subject to appeal.

I. NAME OF SPONSORS: WPVI-TV, located at 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131; and Dunkin', located at 130 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021.

II. ELIGIBILITY:

Entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry and be legal residents of the United States who are physically located and residing in the WPVI-TV viewing area, which consists of the counties of: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties in the state of Pennsylvania; Kent, New Castle counties in the state of Delaware; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem in the state of New Jersey. ("Viewing Area").

Any entrants (including, but not limited to, employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for WPVI-TV, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., Dunkin', and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year."

In addition, Sponsors may render ineligible any person who, in Sponsors' sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with anyone involved in the development, production or administration of this Sweepstakes.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

From12:01 am Eastern Time ("ET") on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 until 11:59 pm ET on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (the "Entry Period"), entrants may enter the Sweepstakes by visiting 6abc.com (the "Website"), locating the Contests & Sweepstakes section of the Website, clicking on the Sweepstakes-themed link, and filling out an entry form.

How to register: You must be a registered member of 6abc.com to enter.

Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to the Website with your user name ("User Name") or email address ("Address") and password and following the entry instructions.

Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may become a Member free of charge by visiting the Website and registering by providing the requested information on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on the Website. By creating a Member account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com). Upon becoming a Member and meeting eligibility requirements, you may enter the Sweepstakes by following the instructions.

By clicking the "Continue" button to continue with your entry, you confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements of this Sweepstakes and agree to these Sweepstakes Official Rules.

During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from WPVI-TV/6abc and/or other members of the Walt Disney family of companies or Dunkin'. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of such emails shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacyCentre.com, and Dunkin's Privacy Policy, available at https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en/privacy-policy.

LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER MEMBER ACCOUNT PER DAY DURING THE ENTRY PERIOD. Sponsors are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software.

If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, other cause beyond Sponsors' control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems of traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Entries remain the property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. If canceled, Sponsors reserve the right at its discretion to determine the winner using all non-suspect eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED: Representatives of Sponsors will conduct a random drawing on or about Monday, November 14, 2022 to select six (6) potential winners from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on number of valid entries received. Final determination of winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.The winners will be notified by the telephone number or email address associated with their Member account. If a potential winner cannot be reached within two (2) days of notification of winning, or if such potential winner is found to be ineligible, or cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, such potential winner(s) will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. Prizes not claimed by Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET (noon) will be forfeited. To claim prize, (a) winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency, (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification all within time period specified by Sponsors.

V. PRIZE(S): Six (6) prizes are available, each consisting of a $25 gift card to Dunkin' (ARV: $25).

Gift cards are subject to separate terms and conditions imposed by issuer. The prize is strictly limited to what is outlined above and is non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash value, any substitution or transfers are under the sole direction of the Sponsors. Winner is solely responsible for all other expenses not specified herein, and all other costs and expenses not otherwise mentioned herein. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more. Winner is not entitled to exchange or transfer prize or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsors in their sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value. To claim prize winner must: (a) provide proof of winner's age, residency, and legal status; (b) sign and return eligibility, publicity, liability, rules compliance and any other releases requested by Sponsors; and (c) have winner's intended guests, if any, sign and return releases requested by Sponsors; all within the time period(s) specified by Sponsors; (d) provide photo identification upon pickup of prize from location to be determined.

If the winner is unable to accept the prize for any reason, the Prize will be forfeited in its entirety and will be awarded to the runner up, provided sufficient time remains.

Winner must follow all instructions of Sponsors relative to the Prize. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of the Prize. Should a winner fail to adhere to any such instructions (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion), Sponsors reserve the right, without further notice or warning, to terminate the Prize.

VI. RELEASES: By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release WPVI-TV and Dunkin', respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence, entry materials and any materials collected by Sponsors as part of awarding the prize in programming or promotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsors' sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST:

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.

For a list of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: "DUNKIN' SUPPORT YOUR STORES" Sweepstakes Winners List, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 within sixty (60) days after Sweepstakes end date.