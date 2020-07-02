education

"Raising Readers" Literacy and Education Resources sponsored by CCA

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchildren firsteducationinstagram storiessummer reading
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
School food service director helping to feed students
16-year-old devotes life to serving community during pandemic
Delaware teacher doubles as 'dad'
TIPS: School supplies for a COVID-19 school year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County found dead
Hero helps rescue children trapped in Doylestown daycare
Marmora residents cleaning up after powerful tornado
I-676 closed until at least Thursday afternoon after barge hits bridge
Dramatic, dangerous water rescue in shopping center parking lot
Study: COVID-19 may cause long-term heart damage
School food service director helping to feed students
Show More
Woman shot near SEPTA platform; gunman at large
Manayunk Brewery battered by pandemic, flooding
Cleaning up after massive flooding along Darby Creek
Chopper 6 video: Storm damage at daycare, football field in Doylestown
Philly's emergency response team for pets shutting down
More TOP STORIES News