community journalist

North Philadelphia school to make college a reality for low-income students

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- "I've thought about this a lot," said eighth-grade student Mercedez Ingram. "I really want to become a doctor."

Ingram had just wrapped up a hybrid class at St. James School, which has recently committed to creating more opportunities for students just like her.

"In our particular neighborhood, college access is limited," said David Kasievich, the Head of School at St. James, a tuition-free, private, and episcopal school in North Philadelphia. He cited financial barriers and standardized tests as two examples of hurdles to higher education.

That's why it's a huge step forward for the middle school's Graduate Support Program to partner with local colleges and universities such as Harcum College, Cabrini University, and Holy Family University.

"First, they'll be ensuring that students that are accepted are not going to be burdened with too much debt when they attend," said Kevin Todd, Director of Graduate Support. "They're going to be coordinating with me and my team to ensure that our students receive the appropriate academic and social-emotional support they need to succeed.

This program is designed to turn the page for low-income students, who may be the first in their families to attend a college or university. St. James vows to guide them into adulthood.

"Our first class of students here at St. James began in 2011 as fifth-graders," said Todd. "My team worked with them throughout their high school years and are now in their second year of college."

For Todd, these students are more like family.

"They were in my wedding. I talk to them on an hourly, weekly basis," he said. "That just goes to show you how important it is to never give up on a child and that's really our mentality in graduate support."

St. James also continues to be a resource beyond education. They provide weekly food relief for local families along with pro bono legal services and house repairs.

To learn more, visit their website.

RELATED: High school student, aspiring physician, collects donations for family shelter

EMBED More News Videos

Monica Thomas may only be 16 years old, but she found a way to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth philadelphiacommunity journalisteducationinstagram storiescollegefeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Hot Chicken Mama brings Nashville-style heat to Long Island
Long Island police officer runs popular BBQ joint
Family-owned cafe serves up authentic Colombian coffee in NJ
Philly artist sculpts lifelike figures of black heroes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Quick Hit of Snow Sunday Morning
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
Feds arrest, charge Pa. woman in pink hat during Capitol attack
Where might Carson Wentz land? Trade destinations for Eagles QB
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Toxic metals found in popular baby foods: Report
Officer at scene of crash following two-state chase clipped by driver
Show More
Man returns handcuffs he took more than 60 years ago
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
More TOP STORIES News