Mobile "Fab Lab" brings high-tech science experiments to Bucks County schools

CHALFONT, Pa. -- This stylish car is actually a Fabrication Laboratory on wheels that visits Bucks County schools every week!

Students at Butler Elementary School had the opportunity to build 3D buildings using computer software and a laser cutter. The "Fab Lab" also delivers 3D printers, 3D pens, and more.

The program was funded by a PAsmart Advancing Grant to provide "STEAM Education on the Go." It is operated by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit. The goal is to engage young students interested in science, engineering, and more. They tell us that thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania went unfilled in past years due to lack of adults with experience in the industry.

To learn more, visit their site.

