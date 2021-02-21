Delaware natives race to Dover International Speedway for second COVID-19 vaccine

That focal point, Dover International Speedway, has attracted lines of cars for blood drives, food distributions, and now, COVID-19 vaccinations.
"This event here can be a symbol for us trying to reach the finish line with this pandemic," said Lewis, the Manager of Communications at Dover International Speedway.
The track partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other state officials to bring a flurry of appointment-only second-dose shots over the course of a whole week.
Earlier this year, the Division of Public Health administered the first dose to thousands of Delaware residents. This week's particular pop-up site is designed to exclusively provide second doses to 3,000 of those individuals per day.
The speedway is no longer accepting appointments for this week. However, locals seeking a second shot should visit the second-dose webpage for more information and potential openings.
However, that is not to say that the race is over when this week concludes.
"The thought is, we're also going to keep the tents here, we're going to keep the infrastructure here," said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. "We want to turn this on as needed as we get vaccines to the state."
Locals are encouraged to check the official Delaware Coronavirus website for such updates.
As for the speedway, it hopes to invite fans back to the stadium in May for the first race of 2021. Visit the Dover International Speedway website for more information.
