Women and Heart Disease
· Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the No. 1 killer of women. It claims more women's lives than all forms of cancer combined1.
· Go Red for Women & nationally sponsored by CVS Health — is the American Heart Association's signature women's initiative to end heart disease and stroke in women. Go Red for Women is working in communities around the world to help women understand that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat and that they should take action to lower their risk
· It's not just a problem for "old" people. Women, especially Blacks and Hispanics, are disproportionally impacted by heart disease and stroke.
· Research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women2 and new data from a study published in Circulation suggests younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including knowing the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes. That's why it's important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same.
· As the trusted, passionate and relevant force for change to eradicate heart disease and stroke in women, Go Red for Women remains steadfast and committed to meeting the comprehensive health needs of women — at every life stage. Grounded in science, Go Red for Women creates powerful solutions that ensure all women are aware of their leading cause of death and provide the tools and resources to treat, beat and prevent cardiovascular disease.
· Over the past 17 years, Go Red for Women has funded life-saving women's research, advanced public health policy, championed closing gender gaps in research and STEM and created a platform for women to address their greatest health risk - cardiovascular disease. Go Red has had a profound impact on women's health and will continue remove the barriers women face to achieving good health and well-being and continue to be a champion for women and women's health.
· Go Red for Women empowers women to take charge of their physical, mental and maternal health through Research Goes Red — an initiative with Verily's Project Baseline that places women in the driver's seat to accelerate scientific change through equitable representation in clinical trials and health research.
· Go Red for Women inspires women to get healthy through "Watch Me Go Red" & a campaign designed to engage women to show others what they do to experience good health and wellbeing, while inspiring others to do the same. Because together, there's nothing women can't achieve.
