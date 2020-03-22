community journalist

Neighbors create social distance workout from their front lawns

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. -- A cul-de-sac flourishing with nature and energetic families has put a pause to its community life. Like every other block across the country, friends and families are practicing social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

One resident wanted to bring some "hope" to her neighbors stuck at home. Hope Nagy, a personal trainer, invited the community to step out on their front lawns for a free workout.

From the mouth of her driveway, she choreographed an hour-long fitness routine for moms, dads, and even children.

"A lot of people right now are suffering because going to the gym is actually their medication," Nagy said.

She wanted to fill that void for her neighbors at no extra cost.

She also recommends that folks stuck at home should practice creating plans on paper and following through with their goals. One example is setting aside days of the week to exercise. She hopes this story will reach many homes during this difficult time and help people achieve peace of mind, body and spirit.

RELATED: Take a "Story Stroll" for some reading and fresh air

EMBED More News Videos

Families are stepping outside to blend nature and education at one of many story walks in the area. Community Journalist Matteo takes us there.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistfitnessexerciseinstagram storiescommunity
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News