"Portofino Tuna" Sweepstakes Rules

"Portofino Tuna" Sweepstakes RulesI. NAME OF SPONSORPortofino Tuna, WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com (Hereinafter collectively referred to as ""Sponsors"): 6abc WPVI-TV (4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131) and Portofino (225 North Shore Drive, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212)II. ELIGIBILITYThe Portofino Tuna sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is open only to legal residents of PA, NJ and DE and entrants must be at least 18 years old. Employees of Sponsors, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone involved in this Sweepstakes' production, development or handling, and immediate families/household members of anyone so employed are not eligible. Persons who have won any other prizes promoted by Sponsors within 90 days of entry are not eligible to enter this sweepstakes.Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules.Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Sponsor organizations or entities responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.III. HOW TO ENTERNo Purchase Necessary.To enter, click on the "Portofino Tuna" sweepstakes listing on 6abc.com/fyi. The link will take entrants directly to the sweepstakes page where they can register by entering the required:name, email address, phone number.IV. SWEEPSTAKES COMMENCEMENT DATE AND DEADLINE FOR ENTRYThe Sweepstakes begins 12:00am EDT on March 6th and ends 11:5pm on April 3rd 2021Limit one entry per person.Entries remain the property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsors are not responsible for mail that is lost, stolen, late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, mutilated, misdirected, altered, tampered with, or postage-due.V. HOW AND WHEN WINNER WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIEDFive (5) potential Winners will be randomly selected on or about April 4th, 2021 from among all valid entries received.Winners will be notified by e-mail, and/or phone on or about April 4th, 2021 Winner must respond to Sponsor within 48 hours of being notified or the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner, time permitting. If for any reason, prize is not claimed or winner is disqualified, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner, time permitting, selected at random from remaining valid, eligible entries timely submitted. Limit one prize per winner for this sweepstakes.VI. PRIZE(S)Five (5) winners will each win a prize package comprised of the following items:- Portofino Tuna Products (cans & pouches) Portofino branded measuring spoons- Portofino Recipe cards- Wooden salad bowl with serving spoons- Cicala Restaurant $50 Gift cardApproximate Retail value (ARV) of each prize pack - $100. TOTAL ARV OF ALL PRIZES: $500.All prizes (except for Cicala Restaurant) will be mailed out to the winners directly from Portofino.Any and all expenses not specifically listed herein are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more. If Winner is a minor under state law, prize will be awarded in name of parent or legal guardian.Odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. No substitution or transfer of prize except with Sponsors' permission or where required by law. If for any reason announced prize becomes unavailable, Sponsor may award a substitute prize of equal or greater value.All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions may apply.VII. RELEASESBy participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor/, which shall be final in all respects.By participating in this sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Portofino Tuna, WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC, 6abc.com and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliate companies, their advertising and Sweepstakes agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by participants or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (3) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of Sweepstakes submissions, including, but not limited to, malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (4), late, lost, undeliverable, or damaged mail; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize or while traveling to or from any prize-related activity. Each winner also further acknowledges that the Released Parties have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law relative to any prize or this Sweepstakes including but not limited to quality, condition or fitness for a particular purpose. If for any reason a participant's entry is confirmed to have been erroneously lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, participant's sole remedy is another submission and thereby another entry into the Sweepstakes. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded.Each entrant grants to Sponsors (and their licensees and partners) a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual license to edit, publish, promote, republish at any time in the future, and otherwise use entrant's name, likeness, biographical information, submission and any other information or materials provided by entrant, in any and all media now known or hereinafter devised, without territorial restriction (except where prohibited by law), for possible editorial, publicity, promotional or advertising purposes, without further permission, notice or compensation (except where prohibited by law). Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programing or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.To claim prize: (a) winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency; and (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification.VIII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LISTVoid where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.For a list of sweepstakes winners, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: "Portofino Tuna" Sweepstakes Winners' List, c/o Marketing Dept, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 by April 4th, 2021. VT residents may omit return postage.Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned. In such event, Sponsor will select the winner(s) from the eligible entries received prior to the modification, suspension, or cancellation. Sponsor agrees to take such action in a fair and appropriate manner.Entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prizes awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate courts located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, U.S.A.; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys' fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for and participant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, U.S.A.All information collected from participants will be treated in accordance with Sponsors' standard privacy practices.